Search for man who sexually assaulted 2 women on subway in Manhattan, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting two women on the subway.
Investigators say the man first sexually assaulted a woman as she left the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side Saturday morning.
Less than two hours later, police say the individual sexually assaulted a second woman at the 15 Street - Prospect Park subway station in Brooklyn.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
