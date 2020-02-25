Search for pair wanted in string of violent Brooklyn robberies, stabbing

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for two men wanted in a violent string of robberies throughout Bushwick.Over the course of five consecutive days, the men held their victims up at knifepoint.The first incident happened on Wednesday, February 19 at 11:20 p.m. on Ridgewood Place.A 27-year-old man was walking when one of the men approached him from behind, placed a knife to his throat and demanded money.The victim shoved the would-be robber away and attempted to run, but got slashed in the process. He sustained two minor cuts. Nothing was taken.In the second incident the following day, at 4:10 p.m. on Irving Avenue, a 39-year-old man was walking when the two men approached him, showed him a knife and demanded his money.The victim told the men that he didn't have any money and ran off. Nothing was taken.On Friday February 21 at 10:35 p.m. on Irving Avenue, a 19-year-old man was riding his bike when the pair approached him.The first man showed him a knife and said "Give me all your money!" The second forcibly took $300 in cash from the victim's pockets. The victim was not injured.Then on Saturday, at 6:30 p.m. on Stanhope Street, a 31-year-old man was approached by a knife-weilding man who again said, "Give me all your money!"A passerby startled the robber, and the victim was able to get away.In the most recent incident, at 1 a.m. on Knickerbocker and Green avenues, a 26-year-old man was approached by the two knife-weilding men who demanded money.One man tried to take the victim's cash, but the victim pushed him away. The victim was then stabbed in the left leg and seriously injured. He has since been released from the hospital.The first robber is described as approximately 18 years old, with a medium complexion, 150 pounds, 5'7" tall, brown eyes, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, blue hoodie and gray sneakers.The second man is described as having a dark complexion and is approximately 5'10" tall.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------