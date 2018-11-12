Search for suspect in attack of off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn

Candace McCowan reports from Sheepshead Bay.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect in the attack of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn.

Police say this attack was completely unprovoked and random.

It happened at East 11th Street and Williams Court in Sheepshead Bay.

Last Thursday morning, the suspect allegedly walked up to the 29-year-old off-duty officer and threatened him in Russian, before hitting him in the head with some type of object.

The officer also spoke Russian and understood the man, but said he didn't know the suspect.

That officer suffered serious injuries including a fractured cheek bone and cuts on his head and face.

But police say the man took off running, so they've released a sketch in the effort to identify him.

The injured officer has since been treated and released

