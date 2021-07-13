Search for trio in armed robbery of Upper East Side convenience store

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for gunman in UES store robbery

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men behind an armed robbery at a convenience store on the Upper East Side.

Video shows one man holding a gun, as he and two others steal cash and cigarettes from Green Olive Convenient Shop.


It happened Sunday at 8:28 p.m. inside the shop on 1st Avenue at 66th Street.

Police also released pictures that give us a better look at the suspects.



The robbers fled the shop in a white Honda Accord driving northbound on 1st Avenue.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time since the pandemic began, NYC Restaurant Week is back!



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidenew york citymanhattanrobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman smashes car into hotel-turned-homeless-shelter in Bronx: police
Adams talks crime in DC with President Biden after violent NYC weekend
AccuWeather: Early showers, sunny breaks, more PM storms
NJ hit with massive flooding, damaging winds, hailstorms
Mayor of NJ shore town orders overnight beach, boardwalk closure
Share weather photos and videos here
Demands for action over unsanitary conditions at NYC courts
Show More
4 people shot by masked suspects at NYC intersection: Police
Passport backlog has travelers scrambling, frustrated
Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge
Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title
Dad charged in NJ fire that killed infant, her grandparents
More TOP STORIES News