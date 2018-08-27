Police are searching for a vandal targeting FDNY vehicles in Manhattan.Swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks were scratched into the sides of ambulances.Police confirm five ambulances were vandalized at EMS Station 13.FDNY tweeted this picture of the suspect police are looking for.They say he was seen drawing swastikas and scribbled the words "Nazi pigs" on the vehicles about 7 a.m. Sunday at the ems station on West 172nd Street.Monday morning, FDNY security inspected every ambulance carefully with flashlights, they said they would be doing that throughout the morning.The suspect is described in between his 30s and 40s, wearing a maroon shirt with jean shorts and carrying a black backpack.Police are asking anyone with information to call 718-722-3600.----------