Police searching for 2 men wanted in brutal Queens subway assault

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are on the lookout for two men they say were behind a brutal assault inside a subway station.

Officials say the two men assaulted a 29-year-old man in the Woodhaven Boulevard station on the J and Z lines following a dispute on June 23 just before 11 p.m.

The victim was punched in the face, taken to the ground and then stomped on. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital with a fractured nose and is in stable condition, while the two suspects managed to flee the station following the assault.

The first suspect is described 15 to 20-years-old and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, beige pants and dark colored sneakers.

The second suspect is described 15 to 20-years-old and was last seen wearing a black jacket and light colored pants.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

