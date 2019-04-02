Crime & Safety

NYC public school teacher, mother of 3 from Staten Island missing since the weekend

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A New York City public school teacher and mother of three has been missing since the weekend.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Denker Place and McVeigh Ave around 9 p.m.

She did not show up to work Monday or Tuesday at PS 29 on Staten Island. She also has a second job at a Dollar Tree on Staten Island.

Her boyfriend filed a missing person's report with police on Tuesday.

She is described as being 4'11", 120 pounds with brown eyes, blonde hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

