Search on for suspects after man shot in leg in Manhattan

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. in front of 1437 Amsterdam Ave.
Police said the 31-year-old victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital and was said to be stable.
The suspect or suspects left the scene.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Few other details were released.
