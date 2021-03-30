Search on for suspects in Lower East Side shooting

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect or suspects after a shooting sent bystanders running for cover on the Lower East Side.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg at 1:30 p.m. on Ludlow Street on Tuesday.

Two suspects got into a Lincoln Navigator with New Jersey plates and drove away.



Witnesses say people ran for cover when the gunshots rang out.

"Some guy just pulled up on some guy in the car and started beating him on the ground...and then all we heard were gunshots," one witness said. "We ran into the CVS, thank God I'm safe."

The victim is expected to recover, but was said to not be cooperating with police.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects in the case.

