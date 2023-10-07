NYPD deploys counter-terrorism officers in light of attack in Israel

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, killing 40 people. ABC News' Martha Raddatz has the story.

Police in New York, where there are locations sensitive to both Israeli and Palestinian interests, are adjusting patrols in response to Saturday's attacks in Israel.

NYPD issued the following statement, "The NYPD's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Division consistently work at a level of high alert. When events from around the world could possibly affect NYC or we get Intel on a threat to NYC, we always increase our presence around houses of worship and certain areas when these conflicts arise."

The deployment comes after the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, killing 40 people.

New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres condemned the deadly attack in a statement. "Israelis are doing precisely what we, as Americans, would do if we found ourselves under sudden attack," he stated. "I unequivocally stand with Israel as it rightly defends itself and condemn in the strongest possible terms the actions of Hamas - a terrorist organization that has long sought the destruction of the Jewish state - and extend my deepest condolences for the innocent Israeli lives lost thus far."

