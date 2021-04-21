Massive police response at Wawa store, day care center in Upper Macungie Township

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania -- Authorities have responded to a Wawa store and a day care center in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Wednesday morning for what they are calling a 'serious police incident.'

Trooper Nathan Branosky of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M told WFMZ-TV the incident unfolded at the Wawa at Route 100 and Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township shortly before 6 a.m.

Branosky said the 'serious incident' involved citizens, Upper Macungie Township police and state police.

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles with partially shattered windows in the parking lot which is taped off.

Police tell WFMZ the incident involves a second location a few miles down the road, the Brookside Children's Early Education Center in Wescosville.

There is no word on injuries or if anyone has been taken into custody.

The massive police response has shut down Route 100, Schantz Road, and Industrial Boulevard to traffic.

State police are assisting Upper Macungie Township police, Branosky said.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more details become available.

