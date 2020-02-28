LIRR operating on or close to schedule following switch trouble near Mineola

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Long Island Railroad is back on track after switch trouble disrupted service on three branches during the Friday night commute.
The LIRR says the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches are now operating on or close to schedule.
Service on those lines was suspended Friday afternoon due to switch trouble near Mineola.
