Traffic

LIRR operating on or close to schedule following switch trouble near Mineola

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Long Island Railroad is back on track after switch trouble disrupted service on three branches during the Friday night commute.

The LIRR says the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches are now operating on or close to schedule.

Service on those lines was suspended Friday afternoon due to switch trouble near Mineola.

* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmineolanassau countylirrservice suspendedlong island railroad
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News