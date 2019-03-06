Sex assault charges dropped for ex-NYPD cops accused of raping teen

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Two former NYPD officers no longer face forcible rape, sexual assault, and kidnapping charges after they were accused of raping a teenager inside of a police van.

Richard Hall and Eddie Martins returned to court at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Downtown Brooklyn.

They quit the force two months after they were accused of forcing an 18-year-old woman to commit sex acts on them when they arrested her for drug possession in Coney Island.

They were originally arraigned on a 50-count indictment, but the new indictment includes the lesser charges of bribery and official misconduct.

"We are fully committed to holding these defendants accountable by vigorously pursuing the charges in this case that can be proven with independent and reliable evidence. We believe -- as the newly-created statute recognizes - -that any sexual conduct between police officers and a person in their custody should constitute a crime. However, that was not the law at the time of the incident. Because of this and because of unforeseen and serious credibility issues that arose over the past year and our ethical obligations under the rules of professional conduct, we are precluded from proceeding with the rape charges," said a spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

It appears the accuser did not testify before a new grand jury, as she did when a previous grand jury heard evidence in the September 15, 2017 incident.

The accuser and her attorney spoke with reporters outside the courtroom after her January 2018 court appearance.
The two officers have said they should not have been charged with rape in the first place and this new action "speaks volumes about this flawed prosecution."

