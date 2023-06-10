Nine people are injured following a 'targeted' shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night, police said.

9 hurt in San Francisco Mission District shooting that appears to be targeted, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nine people are injured following a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night, police said.

San Francisco police say just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue to a report of a shooting.

They found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been transported to SF General Hospital. Police say all victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say the incident appears to be targeted and isolated, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The shooting happened just about five blocks from the 24th Street Mission BART station.

ABC7 spoke to Santiago Lerma, an aide to San Francisco Supervisor Hilary Ronen, who lives just blocks away and says he heard the gunshots.

Lerma says one of the victims is currently in surgery and others are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

