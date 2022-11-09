Caught on Video: Shark lands on fishing boat in New Zealand

The group was searching for kingfish when the mako shark took the bait and jumped onto the fishing charter.

WHITIANGA, New Zealand -- A shark gave a fishing group a big surprise by leaping onto their boat.

It happened off the coast of Whitianga in New Zealand on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The group was searching for kingfish when the mako shark took the bait and jumped onto the fishing charter.

Ryan Churches of Churchys Charters NZ, the owner of the boat, said after being hooked, the shark leaped out of the water as a sort of "aerial display."

The New Zealand Herald reported that "the shark managed to wriggle free" unharmed and that Churches and his passengers "were counting their blessings he didn't land on the back of the boat."

After thrashing on the deck, the shark slid safely back into the water.