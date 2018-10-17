Authorities say a missing Wisconsin girl's parents were shot to death and that they believe she was in the home at the time.Police have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday, when deputies responding to a 911 call from her home in Barron found her parents, James and Denise Closs, dead in the house.Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference Wednesday that autopsies parents confirmed the couple was shot. He said there was no gun at the scene and that evidence from the scene and from the 911 call indicate that Jayme Closs was in the house.Fitzgerald has said Jayme is not a suspect, and he again pleaded with the public for any tips on her whereabouts. He says investigators have not received any tips of any credible sightings, and he dismissed a tip placing her in Miami as "not credible." He stressed that she is not considered a runaway and is believed to be in danger."I'm telling you, Jayme is missing and endangered," Fitzgerald said.Jayme was last seen at a family gathering Sunday afternoon, Fitzgerald said.Her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that nothing seemed amiss at the gathering, which was to celebrate the birthday of a grandson who is cousins with Jayme."She was quiet as always. She was a quiet girl," he said.Naiberg, 72, said his daughter, Denise Closs, and Jayme attended the party, and that his son-in-law, James Closs, was working and couldn't make it. He described his daughter as "thoughtful person" who brought "a little gift for everybody" at the party.Jayme is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes.The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are helping in the search. An Amber Alert was issued without a description of a suspect or vehicle. Meanwhile, deputies searched the area around the family's home with drones and infrared equipment and talked to Jayme's friends and middle school classmates, hoping to develop some leads.Fitzgerald urged the public to come forward with tips."Often, someone in the community will have knowledge of a crime and may not realize it," he said. "Individuals who commit acts of violence may display changes in their behavior and individuals around that person may observe those changes."----------