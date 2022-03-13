Exclusive video: Suspect who shot 2 homeless men killing one, injuring the other in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11647731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for 60-year-old Gary Cabana, who stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday. Chantee Lans has the latest details.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot a homeless man while he slept and killed another homeless man in Manhattan Saturday morning.In an exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, a 38-year-old homeless man can be heard screaming after being shot in the arm.That victim is now in the hospital, his belongings left exactly where he was attacked in the East Village Saturday morning around 5:00 a.m.Another exclusive video shows the gunman, weapon in hand backing away from his target."He's alive today because he woke up first after he heard the first gunshot and started yelling," Mayor Eric Adams said.An hour later another homeless man was shot and killed in a yellow sleeping bag on Howard Street, allegedly by the same suspect who had on identical blue gloves.The gunfire woke Abed up who stays just up the block."There was four pops, a space in between, like pop, pop, space, space, pop, pop," Abed said.Video shows the suspect lurking near the victim before shooting the homeless man in the head and neck."We see him looking around, making sure no one is around, kicking the homeless person to make sure he is not sleeps and just assassinated him," Adams said.That was around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.Abed said the victim usually goes to the same spot late at night and leaves early.He knew something was wrong when he saw the man still in his sleeping bag in the afternoon."I tried to move him a little bit, hey you alright and I said he's sleeping hard," Abed said.Abed checked on him again a few hours later"I said let me go into the art store here and tell them the guy by the garage hasn't awaken, maybe he's dead from frostbite cause I still couldn't believe it's gunshot," Abed said.Police say the suspect fled west on Howard Street and they're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.----------