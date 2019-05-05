Shooting in North Bergen, New Jersey leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Diana Rocco has the latest on the deadly shooting in North Bergen.

By Eyewitness News
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person is dead and four others wounded after a shooting in New Jersey early Sunday.

Police responded to the scene on 46th Street in North Bergen just before 4 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

Officers found five people who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the incident may have started inside a residence and spilled out onto the street.

One person was taken to Jersey City Medical Center after being shot in the head and was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the other victims are not yet known.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. As many as three people are being sought.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police are investigating.

