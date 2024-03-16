The alert encourages residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from window.

Multiple people shot in Bucks County, Pennsylvania; shelter-in-place issued for residents

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania have issued a shelter-in-place after multiple people were shot.

The alert encourages residents in the Bucks County community to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows.

If you see any suspicious activity, dial 9-1-1.

Middletown Township Police confirm that multiple people were shot in Falls Township.

It is unknown if they were targeted victims or random.

Police have instructed Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place to close until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

