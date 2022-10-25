Teen shot in front of high school on Staten Island

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island -- An investigation is underway after a shooting outside of a high school on Staten Island.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 100 Luten Ave just before 1 p.m.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects fled, wearing ski masks and grey sweatpants. No arrests have been made

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

