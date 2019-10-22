Shooting victim crashes while trying to drive self to hospital in Queens

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene on Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park where the victim crashed while apparently trying to drive himself to the hospital.

It happened just after 3 a.m.

He is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

