Shooting victim crashes while trying to drive self to hospital in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene on Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park where the victim crashed while apparently trying to drive himself to the hospital.
It happened just after 3 a.m.
He is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
