Man killed in Manhattan shooting lives on through organ donations to family, friends

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Manhattan lives on through organ donations to his family and friends.

A memorial now stands at a street corner on the Upper West Side, filled with candles and pictures of Kenneth Azuris.

Marisol Azuris said she wants to make sure her son lives on through three organ transplants, so far, and hopefully even more.

Police say he was standing outside 67 West 109th St. late on July 24 when suddenly a man in a white sedan opened fire, striking Kenneth.

"He was trying to defend himself and help everybody else and he got shot in his head," Kenneth's sister Penelope Azuris said.

Police are now looking for the gunman and a driver.

After Kenneth died, his mother, Marisol, made arraignments to donate nine of his organs.

She said it was very important to take care of his organs and donate them because that's what he wanted to do.

So far three people have received organs.

"One of the kidneys went to my grandpa. One went to his closest friend," Marisol said.

And Kenneth's heart went to Marisol's closest friend.

"It makes me very happy that the heart of my brother is in the body of someone close to our family," Penelope said.

Marisol said it is helping her heal because his life is being lived in another body.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityorgan donationsdeadly shootingfatal shootingtransplantshootingkidney transplantheart transplantdrive by shootingnyc newsmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
NJ COVID cluster linked to house party, patients not cooperating
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm watches, warnings in effect
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low, Subway ridership up
DHS lifts ban on Trusted Traveler program for New Yorkers
Holocaust survivor back home after bout of COVID-19
Mom with COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after delivering twins
Show More
3-day-old abducted by father from NYC hospital found safe, NYPD says
6 businesses destroyed in fire at Long Island strip mall
Burglary forces Bronx church to suspend food pantry
COVID News: Superstar Tim McGraw surprises New Jersey nurses
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
More TOP STORIES News