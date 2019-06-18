Shootings at 2 locations in Newark leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating shootings at two separate locations in Newark Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead and six others wounded.

The gunfire broke out at about 4 p.m. in the downtown area.

Three people were shot in the vicinity of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Spruce Street.

One man was killed, while the two other victims, both women, are hospitalized in stable condition.

A short time later, four men were shot on South Orange Avenue. None of their injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing 13-14 gunshots and saw people running for cover.

It is not yet clear whether the shootings are related. Authorities are investigating a vehicle that may have been involved that was at both locations.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Newark police responded to the scene, and the area was closed off for the investigation.

Police also say that the man who was killed had been shot about three weeks ago in Newark. There have been no arrests in that case.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Newark Police Department's 24 hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877695-4867).

