4 injured, 1 killed in shootings possibly linked to nearby party in Brooklyn

The shootings happened just minutes apart around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near a party on Wortman Avenue in East New York.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach near Sheffield Avenue.
He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.
A few blocks away, near Georgia Avenue, three people inside of a car were shot.
One of them was killed, two others were in critical condition.
A fourth victim, who police believe was at the scene of this shooting, walked into Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
No word from police on the search for a gunman in either shooting.
