4 injured, 1 killed in shootings possibly linked to nearby party in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to determine if two shootings that broke out near a party in Brooklyn, killing at least one person and injury four others, are connected.The shootings happened just minutes apart around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near a party on Wortman Avenue in East New York.A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach near Sheffield Avenue.He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.A few blocks away, near Georgia Avenue, three people inside of a car were shot.One of them was killed, two others were in critical condition.A fourth victim, who police believe was at the scene of this shooting, walked into Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.No word from police on the search for a gunman in either shooting.----------