4 injured, 1 killed in shootings possibly linked to nearby party in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

4 injured, 1 killed in 2 shootings possibly linked to nearby party

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to determine if two shootings that broke out near a party in Brooklyn, killing at least one person and injury four others, are connected.

The shootings happened just minutes apart around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near a party on Wortman Avenue in East New York.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach near Sheffield Avenue.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

A few blocks away, near Georgia Avenue, three people inside of a car were shot.

One of them was killed, two others were in critical condition.

A fourth victim, who police believe was at the scene of this shooting, walked into Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

No word from police on the search for a gunman in either shooting.

ALSO READ | Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US
EMBED More News Videos

The more the virus spreads, the more it has "ample opportunity" to mutate, Dr. Anthony Fauci told anchor "GMA" George Stephanopoulos Thursday.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingparty
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Critically injured woman, 2 children among 4 struck in hit-and-run
Lawyer for Gov. Cuomo fires back against allegations
AccuWeather: Humid with possible storms
Plumbing issue at Penn Station under control after flooding
Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years
Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend
COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics wraps with closing ceremony
Show More
15-year-old critical after being shot multiple times in Inwood
Police: Drive-by shooting caused car to crash into car wash on LI
Citi Bike scam uses swapped stickers to steal unlocked bikes
What to know about lambda, delta plus variants
Driver of SUV loses control, crashes into construction site
More TOP STORIES News