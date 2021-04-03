Bronx shootout caught on camera between several people

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10473463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The woman pointed a gun at a 40-year-old man and began shooting before running off.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released video of a frightening shootout in the Bronx as it seeks the public's help.The footage begins with a man hopping out of a BMW and opening fire on Fox street in the Longwood section.Two men believed to be his intended targets then return fire.Next, the driver of the BMW tries to back down the street but strikes a dumpster.He and a passenger abandon the car and run off.It does not appear anyone was hit by the gunfire.----------