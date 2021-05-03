LGBTQ Pride

Disney unveils Pride 2021 collection featuring apparel, accessories and more

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Pride 2020 around the country

Just in time for Pride Month 2021, a brand new Rainbow Disney collection is here - and it's good!

The company unveiled its latest offerings on Monday and it includes a bright, beautiful array of everything from apparel to accessories.

This year's lineup of offerings has Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters and other Disney icons for the first time.

The latest Rainbow Disney collection also features all-star characters such as Mickey Mouse designed on everything from protective face masks to hoodies.

Disney has unveiled a new Disney Rainbow collection just in time for Pride Month 2021.



To further celebrate Pride Month 2021 and the company's Pride collection, The Walt Disney Company is donating funds as part of an ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities. To learn more, visit RainbowDisneyCollection.com.

Disney's new Pride collection is available right now and will continue to roll out globally throughout the rest of the year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpridelgbtq pridedisneylgbtotrc
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
LGBTQ PRIDE
Long Island Pride returning as in-person event
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Episode 1: Live Your Best Life
International Transgender Day of Visibility discussion held in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15
What you need to know about NY's major reopening
24/7 subway service set to resume on May 17
New mom didn't know she was expecting when she gave birth on flight
Woman standing at bus stop hit by NYPD vehicle
'Major announcement' on NJ COVID restrictions today
Thousands expected at wake for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
Show More
Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL in $5B deal
NYC municipal workers head back into the office today
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Hit and run crash leaves infant critically injured
NC couple finds missing jewelry in landfill
More TOP STORIES News