Shopping

COVID pandemic means record online holiday shopping, but scams are on the rise

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is making this a cyber-shopping holiday season, and it's estimated by Nerd Wallet than seven in 10 will do ALL their shopping online.

That also means, however, that now more than ever, scammers are waiting for you.

Online retailers have started Black Friday deals already, but there are red flags to keep an eye out for.

7 On Your Side: New rules to know about debt collection via social media

It's estimated that a record $190 billion will be spent online by the end of the year, and where's their money, scammers will follow.

First, if someone on Facebook tags you to join a "Secret Sister" gift exchange - beware. The idea is you send a small gift to someone, who you may or may not know, above you on the list. Then, dozens of others on the list send you a gift.

The problem is, it's basically a pyramid scheme masquerading as holiday cheer.

Also, beware of fake websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar or spelling mistakes, and search for online reviews.

One of these fake websites might belong to a scammer trying to get you to wire thousands in a fake puppy scam. During the age of COVID-19, this is one ripoff on the rise.

The very simply rule is don't send money to strangers. Instead, work with a local shelter.

7 on your Side helps frustrated families receive pension benefits

Some big takeaways are to first be wary of websites showing deals with "too good to be true" prices.

And before you hand over your credit card number to a retailer you don't know, check out their reviews and do some research. And make sure they're a secure website that has "https" instead of "http" at the front of their web address.

Finally, use a credit card over a debit card or a cash app like Venmo. Credit cards offer more protections and recourse if there's fraud.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingamazoncoronaviruschristmasscamsretail7 on your sideshoppingonline shoppingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
Cute, tiny owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview
2-alarm fire burns Upper West Side apartment building
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
Show More
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Oxford vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic
NYC schools closed through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Coronavirus Live Updates: Many hospitals overwhelmed in US, jail inmates help morgues in TX
AccuWeather: Stays cool, but weekend warms up
More TOP STORIES News