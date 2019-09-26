stretch your dollar

Marshalls launches online store with discounts on luxury designer items

By
Marshalls has launched its first online store, making its debut with a number of designer goods at a discount.

The company promises a mix of products, just like what you would see in its physical stores.

If you sign up for emails from the store, you will receive free shipping. You can also receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more with the promo code Ship89.

Marshalls will let you return most online orders in stores, but not certain designer items.

I've seen designer items from Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Fendi on the online store.

Before you get too excited, they're still pricey. But you may be able to save $100 to $200 off retail prices.



PREVIOUS STORY: Marshalls to join TJ Maxx with online store

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingstretch your dollardealsonline shoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Here's how you can repair your broken headphones for $10
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss to speak; Democrats call complaint 'disturbing'
Port Authority to vote on proposal to raise tolls and fares
Mystery odor stinking up streets of New Jersey
AccuWeather: Warmer with a shower in spots
2 arrested after 2-year-old boy found on roof of CT home
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies falling out apartment window
Heroes honored for saving girl dragged in front of NYC subway train
Show More
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
Met Opera opens season without Plácido Domingo amid harassment probe
Gov. Cuomo, Food Network star Sandra Lee announce split
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
More TOP STORIES News