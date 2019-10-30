EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Prices for Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream mall in the New Jersey Meadowlands are already going up.
The current All Access rate is just under $50, and $40 for General Access. But those prices will increase on November 15.
All Access will be about $80.
But those who want to skip the most thrilling rides and get the General Access will have to pay about $60.
The current rate has been a special preview admission price.
American Dream, a massive retail and entertainment complex that will be one of the largest malls in the United States, opened last week.
The 16 acres of attractions include the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and Dreamworks Water Park, North America's first indoor ski and snowboard park, Angry Birds mini golf, and an indoor roller coaster.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Prices going up for Nickelodeon theme park at American Dream mall
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More