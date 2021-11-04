Woman arrested after toddler shoved to ground in random attack in Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman is under arrest after a toddler was shoved to the ground in a random attack in the Bronx in August.

Police announced Thursday that 32-year-old Shoshannah Johnson was charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from the incident where Sahara Bernard and her young daughter, Scarlett, had gone into a deli near Valentine Avenue and East 198th Street.

As Bernard was holding the door for her daughter, the suspect came up from behind them and pushed the girl, knocking her to the ground.

The attack was captured on video and the woman then appeared to skip away.



"She was mumbling something and she just came around the corner and just pushed her like she was a grown woman, like, two hands, everything," Bernard said at the time.

The 2-year-old's head hit the pavement and she was taken to Montefiore Medical Center by EMS.

Bernard says she was grateful her daughter managed to put out her hands out to break her fall.

"I was very worried, she cried for maybe like a minute, but then she just started being playful, but I took her to the hospital. No marks, no bruises, no nothing," Bernard said.

