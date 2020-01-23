Wild shootout after police chase shoplifting suspects through New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
BLOOMINGDALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots were fired at police when they attempted to stop a vehicle in connection with suspected shoplifting in New Jersey.

It happened on Mathews Drive near Pleasant View Avenue in Bloomingdale on Thursday morning.

At least four shots were fired into the windshield of an SUV and at least nine shots were fired into the front driver's side window of a Riverdale police cruiser.

The SUV was wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident somewhere along Route 23 in neighboring Riverdale at around 9:30 a.m.

Police had the vehicle stopped when the driver took off. The vehicle nearly ran the officer over as it sped away.

Police were looking for the suspect's SUV when they spotted it in Bloomingdale, driving erratically and at high speeds on Hamburg Turnpike.

The driver turned into a residential neighborhood and ended up at a dead-end on Mathews Drive.

Shots were fired. The suspect apparently suffered a gunshot wound.

The injured officer was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock with minor injuries.

The New Jersey State Attorney General's office is investigating.

