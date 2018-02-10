Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Long Island teen with special needs

Photo from Suffolk County Police

Eyewitness News
MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Police in Suffolk County issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a missing teenager with special needs.

Police said the teen, 16-year-old Brianna Lane, has been assessed as having the mental capacity of an 8 year old.

Brianna went missing from her home at 261 Whittier Drive in Mastic Beach.

She is described as a white female with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black boots, camo pants, and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752 or call 911.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenagersilver alertspecial needs childrenMastic BeachSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News