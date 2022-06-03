'Sing for Hope' public pianos back in NYC

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- 'Sing for Hope' is an organization that brought songs to firehouses in the days after September 11 as a way to heal. In 2010, Sing for Hope began placing pianos in public spaces to create joy.After what feels like a never-ending pandemic, those pianos continue to do the trick."Music and art is what makes us human and now more than ever we need to be reminded of that and need that opportunity to connect," said Sing for Hope co-founder Camille Zamora.On Friday, there was a concert on the plaza at 28 Liberty in Lower Manhattan, featuring school kids of all ages, and some of this year's newest pianos. Each piano is decorated in a unique way that draws people in -- and they will be popping up across all five boroughs."Everybody should be able to sit down and say 'it opens a conversation...there should be more music,'" said music teacher Victor Solano.There should be more music - and access to more music. Often in unexpected places where it can do a whole lot of good."Two strangers who might not have had a reason to connect and finding an opportunity to create harmony, and that's what it's about," added Zamora.After the pianos are debuted and enjoyed throughout the city, they are moved to their permanent homes in schools to inspire future musicians.----------