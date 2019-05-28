Six people, including teenagers shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a violent Memorial Day in Brooklyn - after six people, including teenagers, were shot in two separate incidents.

In one incident, three people were shot after police say a man fired multiple rounds toward a group of men outside a park on Hemlock Street and Stanley Ave in East New York.

A 42-year-old man was shot once in the neck - he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 46-year-old man was shot in the arm. He remains in serious but stable condition. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

In the other incident, three teens were shot just after 9 p.m. at Kingston Ave and Herkimer Street in Bed-Stuy. It is unclear whether they were shot inside a playground.

All three victims were taken to Kings County Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests in either incident.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbedford stuyvesantnew york citybrooklynshootingviolence
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 hospitalized after out-of-control vehicle jumps curb in Freeport
Knife attack at Japan bus stop wounds 19, kills at least 1
Concerns drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from NY prison
Bees swarm planter in Lower Manhattan
Memorial Day ceremony held at Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
At 97, WWII Veteran says he never misses Memorial Day Parade
NJ family hit by suspected drunk driver on trip to Niagara Falls
Show More
Bill Buckner dies at 69 after battling dementia
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Clintons, Cuomo take part in Memorial Day Parade in Chappaqua
Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade features moving 'Field of Flags' ceremony
Picture perfect Memorial Day weekend at area beaches
More TOP STORIES News