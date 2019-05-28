Six people, including teenagers shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a violent Memorial Day in Brooklyn - after six people, including teenagers, were shot in two separate incidents.In one incident, three people were shot after police say a man fired multiple rounds toward a group of men outside a park on Hemlock Street and Stanley Ave in East New York.A 42-year-old man was shot once in the neck - he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 46-year-old man was shot in the arm. He remains in serious but stable condition. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.In the other incident, three teens were shot just after 9 p.m. at Kingston Ave and Herkimer Street in Bed-Stuy. It is unclear whether they were shot inside a playground.All three victims were taken to Kings County Hospital and are expected to survive.Police have not made any arrests in either incident.----------