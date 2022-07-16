Food & Drink

New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat

A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

The lawsuit alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, which is unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, the candy maker, Mars, said it was planning on getting rid of the chemical compound from its products. The lawsuit claims it is still being used.

A Mars spokesperson says the company does not comment on pending litigation, but its use of Titanium Dioxide complies with FDA regulations.
