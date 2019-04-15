Small plane crashes into lawn of home in Valley Stream, all survive

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A small plane crashed into the front lawn of a home on Long Island, and amazingly everyone walked away.Officials say the crash occurred on Clarendon Drive in Valley Stream around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.The three people who were on the plane were sitting on the curb across the street when police arrived on scene. One of the passengers suffered a sprained finger.Officials say the passengers on the plane, who were visiting from Korea, spent some time at Niagara Falls and were attempting to land at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, but missed the runway four times, and were redirected to JFK Airport, where they missed the runway twice. The plane was reportedly low on fuel.The plane then got caught on the rooftop of the church on the corner of Clarendon Road, and then got caught in overhead wires on 113 Clarendon Drive.Officials say there were no injuries on the ground, and there is no structural damage to any houses. PSE+G is on the scene, and report that nearly a dozen homes are without power.The FAA released a statement saying,----------