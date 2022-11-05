Hudson River Parks hosts 'Pumpkin Smash' in NYC for compost

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hudson River Park hosted a Pumpkin Smash at Pier 84 on Saturday for compost.

The family-friendly event encouraged New Yorkers to sustainably repurpose their leftover Halloween pumpkins, gourds, and jack-o-lanterns.

Kids used hammers, shovels, and bats to smash and bash their pumpkins into small bits.

After, Park staff will convert the smashed pumpkins into compost that will be used throughout to park to enrich flower beds and protect plans against pests and diseases.

Reusing pumpkins for compost also helps divert organic waste from landfills and reduces harmful carbon emissions.

ALSO READ | Threat to NJ synagogues 'mitigated' as FBI identifies 'source of threat'

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube