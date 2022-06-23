Society

Long Island library board bans Pride-related books, displays from children's sections

By Eyewitness News
SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A library on Long Island was hit with swift backlash after a board voted to ban all Pride displays and any Pride-related books from its children's sections.

The Smithtown Library Board voted 4-2 on the ban Wednesday night.

It was quickly derided by LGBTQ activists and politicians.


Among them was New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who tweeted "Our public spaces should be accepting our young people -- not rejecting them."


Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker also condemned the vote.

"Earlier this year, when Florida was ramming destructive 'Don't Say Gay' laws through its State Legislature, I lamented the fact that this coordinated, nationwide assault on the LGBTQ+ community could soon arrive on our doorstep," Drucker said.

