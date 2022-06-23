Long Island library board bans Pride-related books, displays from children's sections

The Smithtown Library Board voted 4-2 on the ban Wednesday night.
It was quickly derided by LGBTQ activists and politicians.
Among them was New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who tweeted "Our public spaces should be accepting our young people -- not rejecting them."
For many LGBTQ+ kids, libraries are one of the few spaces where they can be welcomed and affirmed for who they are.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 22, 2022
Our public spaces should be accepting our young people — not rejecting them.
To LGBTQ+ New Yorkers: We stand with you, we support you, & you are welcome here. https://t.co/x6w1q8o3El
Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker also condemned the vote.
"Earlier this year, when Florida was ramming destructive 'Don't Say Gay' laws through its State Legislature, I lamented the fact that this coordinated, nationwide assault on the LGBTQ+ community could soon arrive on our doorstep," Drucker said.
The NYC Pride March broadcast special, co-hosted by Angelica Ross along with WABC's Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion, will return for its sixth consecutive year on ABC 7 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 26 as well on abc7NY.com, ABC News Live, and ABC7 New York's Connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube