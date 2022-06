Long Island library board bans Pride-related books, displays from children's sections

For many LGBTQ+ kids, libraries are one of the few spaces where they can be welcomed and affirmed for who they are.



SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A library on Long Island was hit with swift backlash after a board voted to ban all Pride displays and any Pride-related books from its children's sections.The Smithtown Library Board voted 4-2 on the ban Wednesday night.It was quickly derided by LGBTQ activists and politicians.Among them was New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who tweeted "Our public spaces should be accepting our young people -- not rejecting them."Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker also condemned the vote."Earlier this year, when Florida was ramming destructive 'Don't Say Gay' laws through its State Legislature, I lamented the fact that this coordinated, nationwide assault on the LGBTQ+ community could soon arrive on our doorstep," Drucker said.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.