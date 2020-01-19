Society

Video: Minnesota teen takes break from clearing snow to bust a move

COTTAGE GROVE, Minnesota -- Shoveling snow can be a chore for kids, but one teen from Minnesota showed one way to enjoy it.

Thirteen-year-old Andrew Brundidge took a break from the task to show off his dance moves.

And as the snow blower rattles on, he breaks it down.

Four inches of snow may have come down in Cottage Grove, but it didn't get in the way of Brundidge having some fun while he worked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotashovelingdancingsnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News