Social media encounter led to Bridgeport teen's murder, parents say

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- An encounter with a man on social media led to the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Bridgeport, Connecticut, his parents said.

The mother of Jose Nunez reported him missing on Tuesday (7/28) morning.

The next day, detectives acting on a tip found his body in a wooded area along Wyant Road in Oxford.

Police arrested Diante Willoughby, 19, of Bridgeport during a traffic stop. He is charged with murder with bail set at $1 million.

Nunez' father said Jose had met the man on social media.

"I just want to make it clear to all parents, please take care of your kids with the phones," Higinio Campos said. "These people were still able to get to him on Snapchat and lure him right out of my house.

Nunez' aunt, 19-year-old Alyssa Ferrer, said Jose was like a brother to her and her best friend.

"To take a child from somebody, how can you do that? You have to be heartless to take somebody else's life," she said, holding back tears. "I hope this man rots in jail."

