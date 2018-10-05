SOCIETY

74th Annual Columbus Day Parade on ABC7NY

EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
The world's largest celebration of Italian-American culture is back for its 74th year in New York City.

ABC7 is your home for Columbus Day Parade coverage with hosts Joe Piscopo, Juliette Papa and anchors Ken Rosato and Lauren Glassberg.

The parade includes 35,000 marchers and more than 100 groups, including bands, floats and contingents.

It marches up Fifth Avenue from 44th to 72nd Street with red carpet performances on Fifth Avenue between 67th and 69th Streets. Nearly one million spectators are expected.

The parade celebrates the spirit of exploration and courage that inspired Christopher Columbus's 1492 expedition and the important contributions Italian-Americans have made to the United States.

We hope you can join us for the 74th Annual Columbus Day Parade, Monday October 8th at Noon!
