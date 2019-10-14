Society

30-Hour Coffin Challenge underway at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Could you lay in a coffin for 30 hours? Five people are trying to do just that at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

They started their 30-Hour Coffin Challenge on Sunday and it is set to conclude on Monday at 7 p.m.

Those who survive until 7 p.m. will be greeted with a "Raising from the Dead Ceremony" with emcee Butch Patrick - he starred as Eddie in "The Munsters."

To complete the challenge participants needed to lie in a fully-covered coffin with a lid containing just a small mesh hole for that ultra-claustrophobic feeling.

They had to take part in games that included live bugs, pungent food items and answer trivia to earn points, penalties and a "Get Out of the Coffin" card.

There are fewer bathroom, stretch and phone breaks than in previous years. Coffin dwellers were only permitted to leave the coffin once for 13 minutes every three hours to use the restroom or their phones.

They had to survive sleep deprivation with Yacht Rock and songs like "Baby Shark" on repeat during overnight hours.

More than 4,000 applications were accepted from individuals and pairs who wanted to conquer the event together.

Contestants had to eat all of their meals in the coffin, and endure surprise visits from Fright Fest freaks and live critters like snakes, spiders and skunks.

Scores will be tabulated throughout the event, and the grand prize winner will receive $600, two Six Flags Gold Passes and two Fright Fest Haunted Maze Passes.

Runners up will receive items ranging from Fright Fest day passes to season passes.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyocean countysix flagshalloween
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Two young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
ALCS Game 2: Yankees lose 3-2 to Astros in 11-inning heart-breaker
AccuWeather: Perfect parade weather
Police: 85-year-old woman attacked, robbed on Upper West Side
Must-read stories from the weekend
Simone Biles sets medal record at world championships
Show More
Flight diverted to JFK after being diverted due to smoke in cockpit
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Fortnite has been down for hours
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police: Employee shoots man trying to rob Bronx grocery store
More TOP STORIES News