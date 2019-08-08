Society

5-year-old calls 911 to order pizza, cops deliver with a lesson

A five-year-old in Florida went to extreme measures to satisfy his hunger for pizza.

Manuel Beshara was really hungry last Friday and wanted to order a pizza.

So he called 911.

Three Sanford Police officers went to Manuel's house.

His 15-year-old sister had no idea he'd made the emergency call.

The officers talked to Manuel about when you should and should not call 911.

However, they didn't leave Manuel hungry. The officers ordered a pizza and personally delivered it to him.
