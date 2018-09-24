HOUSTON, Texas --It's not October yet, but a little girl in Houston knows exactly who she is going to be for Halloween.
She is dressing up as Mama Coco.
The 5-year-old's mom is the master behind the full makeup and costume, a process she said took about 12 minutes.
In those 12 minutes, she was able to transform her daughter into the Pixar movie's great-grandmother character.
The whole family plans on dressing up as "Coco" characters for Halloween.
