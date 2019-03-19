Society

97-year-old WWII veteran proud to still be working at New Jersey grocery store

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- While many people look forward to retiring, a 97-year-old man from New Jersey looks forward to working and proves that age is just a number.

Bartholomew Ficeto, a World War II veteran, still works twice a week bagging groceries at a Stop and Shop in Edison.

He is very proud of his years and doesn't even like to take the 15-minute breaks he is entitled to. To him, his age is a fact -- not a factor.

Ficeto has been a part of the Stop and Shop family for nearly 10 years.

"Benny's a joy, he's full of life, he's happy," manager Sal Marconi said.

A newspaper recently wrote a story about him that made him a bit of a local star.

"People are so nice, it makes you feel proud," Ficeto said. "They put my write up over there."

And he gets even more love when folks learn he was a gunner on a fighter plane during WWII. He put his life on the line each mission.

"I was scared every time I had to get into the plane," he said. "But the lord took me back."

Ficeto shared another reason why he cherishes his long life.

"The day I didn't fly, they shot my plane down," Ficeto said. "And I don't know where they went down."

Ficeto says he isn't that old and he still has all his senses -- and has no plans to stop using them.

He said he plans to keep working until he drops dead.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyedisonmiddlesexworld war iigood newsfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes through railing at NY park, plunges into water
Wayward cow corralled on NYC highway rescued by sanctuary
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
Show More
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
Probe into sexting, nude photo solicitation at Westchester school
Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island
Man who served 7 years for robbery found not guilty at retrial
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
More TOP STORIES News