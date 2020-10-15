ABC7 Unite: New app connects diverse college students with employers

ABC7 Unite

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new recruiting platform targeting job hiring equity and inclusion launched Thursday.

Hive Diversity doesn't just focus on a diverse group of potential workers, but younger workers as well: the next generation of workers to start the process of diversity right at the front steps.

It's safe to say job searching can be a daunting task. With tens of thousands of graduates looking for work, many may not even know where to start.

Hive Diversity is now bringing a new buzz and CEO Byron Slosar says they are able to take a little pressure off.

Slosar is the brains behind the first-of-its-kind recruiting platform that matches big-name companies with the best candidates.

Unlike the traditional job hunting process with resumes and cover letters, the program walks undergrads through a two-hour, five-step process with specific focuses.

Based on the candidates' backgrounds, achievements, skills and interests, the platform connects them with employers who have the same priorities in their presentation and workforce.

Chinenye Onyeike is a media, culture and communication major at NYU. After just trying the app, Onyeike says it is the best way to find your job match.

"I also learned I'm into business development and you would think to do business development, I should be a business major and I'm not a business major," Onyeike said.

She says the support system brings confidence and even has a personal touch. She has a podcast amplifying the voices of Black women which is now part of a job search profile.

So far Hive Diversity has attracted students from 200 universities and partners with big-name companies.

Students can use the app for free.

