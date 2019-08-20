Society

Artist high above Times Square creating largest vinyl mural in NYC

By
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An artist suspended in a harness high above Times Square is creating the largest vinyl mural in New York City.

The 30,000 square foot mural is wrapped around 1 Times Square. Artist Domingo Zapata is busy putting the finishing touches on his unique artwork.

Each day he puts on a harness and then climbs onto scaffolding. From there, the 44-year-old from Spain spends 6 to 8 hours working, about 300 feet above the crossroads of America.

From the nearby Knickerbocker Hotel, the detail can be clearly seen. The mural is called "Life is a Dream".

"It's a journey of my life which could have been presented or exhibited in a museum or gallery but why not put it in a place where almost a million people a day are going to see it and enjoy it, take pictures and it's free," Domingo said.

The project was months in the making. His drawings were printed on vinyl, which was wrapped around three sides of the skyscraper.

Last year in the same spot, Zapata created a video installation that was so good, the building owner invited him back.

The mural will stay in place for a few weeks, possibly longer.

Domingo says it will then be cut up into smaller pieces and given to two charities, which will auction off the one of a kind artwork.

He started painting on Monday and hopes to finish by the end of the week.

More TOP STORIES News