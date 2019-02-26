Hey @CitiBikeNYC! I raced over to the rack by my house, hopeful to grab the one CitiBike that was there. It has literally just been fished out of the river. It is held together with rust and barnacles. 73rd and Riverside. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AgFrBJc1TV — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) February 23, 2019

There is a Citi Bike mystery on the Upper West Side.Somehow, a bicycle ended up covered in barnacles. So, who took the time and effort to return it to a docking station?Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan tweeted a picture of the bicycle after he discovered it docked at 73rd Street and Riverside over the weekend.It looks like it had been fished out of a river.Citi Bike has removed the bicycle from service.The company says it was last rented 15 months ago.----------