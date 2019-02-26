SOCIETY

Barnacle covered bike discovered docked at Upper West Side Citi Bike station

Filmmaker Ted Gaygun tweeted the picture of the bicycle. (Ted Geoghegan)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
There is a Citi Bike mystery on the Upper West Side.

Somehow, a bicycle ended up covered in barnacles. So, who took the time and effort to return it to a docking station?

Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan tweeted a picture of the bicycle after he discovered it docked at 73rd Street and Riverside over the weekend.



It looks like it had been fished out of a river.

Citi Bike has removed the bicycle from service.

The company says it was last rented 15 months ago.

