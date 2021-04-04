Be Kind: Easter Bunny makes special visit to Queens shelter

He handed out hundreds of toys, gift bags, and holiday candies at Saratoga Shelter.
A nonprofit group organized the event with help from police, firefighters, and U.S. Customs.
The bunny also visited the nearby Salvation Army.
