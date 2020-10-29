Society

Billboard depicting death of George Floyd goes up in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- A billboard depicting the death of George Floyd was installed in Times Square on Thursday afternoon.

The artwork is based on FLOYD, an original painting by artist Donald Perlis, will be illuminated at night and is scheduled to remain up for three weeks.

It also includes a quote from the Dalai Lama: "Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible."

Perlis described the painting as a tribute to Floyd and a "strong reminder that this crime is repeated every day across the USA and needs to be stopped."

Floyd's death sparked protests across the globe and opened the door for more discussion about human rights.

"This painting conveys the entire tragedy in an instant," said Corinne Basabe with The George Floyd Justice Billboard Campaign Committee. "It is a plea to look inward at injustice and equality, as well as part of the necessary effort to keep the issues front and center in the collective conscience."

The billboard measures 26 x 24 feet and is located on the east side of 7th Avenue between 47th and 48th streets.

The George Floyd Justice Billboard Campaign Committee's goal is to display similar billboards across the country.

Police officer Michael Valva, who is awaiting trial for the freezing death of his son, has resigned from the NYPD.



